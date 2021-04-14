Montana hires Oregon State assistant to coach women’s hoops

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Oregon State assistant Brian Holsinger has been hired as the next women’s basketball coach at Montana,…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Oregon State assistant Brian Holsinger has been hired as the next women’s basketball coach at Montana, athletic director Kent Haslam said.

Holsinger has spent 13 years as an assistant in the Pac-12 and has more than two decades of college coaching experience. He signed a four-year contract with Montana that must still be approved by the state Board of Regents.

Holsinger was the head coach at Montana Tech from 2005 to 2007 and was an assistant at Washington State for eight years before being hired as an assistant with Oregon State’s women’s program starting with the 2016-17 season.

“Brian rose to the top with his experience, his record of success and his deep ties to the northwest,” Haslam said. “He understands the history and pride of the Lady Griz and knows how important the program is to this university and this community.”

Holsinger succeeds Mike Petrino, who held the job on an interim basis this season, when the Lady Griz went 12-11 and lost in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament in March.

Montana State basketball coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford were also recently signed to four-year contract extensions.

Binford just completed her 16th season coaching the MSU women while Sprinkle, a former Bobcat player, just wrapped up his second season coaching the men.

Binford’s base salary is $168,300 with $30,000 in incentives for radio and television appearances, and other incentives for things such as postseason play and athlete grades and graduation rates.

Sprinkle’s base salary is $167,280 with $50,000 in incentives for radio and television appearances and other incentives for things such as postseason play.

