Mississippi signs grad transfer 7-foot center Nysier Brooks

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 3:35 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Graduate transfer center Nysier Brooks has signed to play with Mississippi.

The 7-footer, whose signing was announced Tuesday, played last season at Miami. Brooks averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 51.7% from the field.

Brooks has played in 130 college games and started 62, spending his first three seasons at Cincinnati. He started 25 games last season as a senior and was the Hurricanes’ leading rebounder and shot blocker.

“We feel ‘Nas’ can be one of the very best defensive bigs in college basketball, and I am really excited to watch his growth on the offensive end,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.

