Minnesota signs George Washington transfer Jamison Battle

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 7:37 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has finalized the first of several expected transfers, adding former George Washington forward Jamison Battle.

The university announced the signing of Battle on Wednesday, giving new Gophers coach Ben Johnson a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter and perimeter defender to help build a revamped lineup around. Battle is a native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, who played at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, just like Johnson did.

Battle averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 35.7 minutes per game over two seasons for the Colonials in the Atlantic 10 conference, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range.

