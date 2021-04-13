CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Michigan State F Thomas…

Michigan State F Thomas Kithier enters transfer portal

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has entered the transfer portal.

Kither made the announcement on Tuesday, saying he plans to graduate in May.

He started 14 games last season as a junior and played in 26 games, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Kithier averaged two-plus points in 86 games over three seasons.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says he will help Kithier explore his options.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers ask FEMA how to avoid future communication breakdowns during disasters

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up