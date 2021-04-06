CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 1:51 PM

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH Munday, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor 28-2 800 3
2. Gonzaga (31) 31-1 768 1
3. Houston 28-4 714 6
4. Michigan 23-5 655 4
5. Alabama 26-7 623 5
6. Arkansas 25-7 599 10
7. UCLA 22-10 590 NR
8. Illinois 24-7 527 2
9. Southern California 25-8 467 23
10. Florida State 18-7 451 14
11. Villanova 18-7 409 17
12. Loyola-Chicago 26-5 407 16
13. Iowa 22-9 404 8
14. Creighton 22-9 340 19
15. Ohio St. 21-10 303 7
16. Kansas 21-9 295 11
17. Oregon 22-7 280 25
18. West Virginia 19-10 277 13
19. Oklahoma State 21-9 250 12
20. Oregon State 20-13 229 NR
21. Texas 19-8 151 9
22. Texas Tech 18-11 148 21
23. Colorado 23-9 136 22
24. Virginia 18-7 131 15
21. Syracuse 18-10 112 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 San Diego State (23-5); No. 20 Purdue (18-10); No. 24 Virginia Tech (15-7).

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State (23-5) 63; Oral Roberts (18-11) 57; Purdue (18-10) 54; Oklahoma (16-11) 48; Wisconsin (18-13) 27; Virginia Tech (15-7) 16; Brigham Young (20-7) 12; Drake (26-5) 9; Winthrop (23-2) 8; Florida (15-10) 8; Maryland (17-14) 7; Connecticut (15-8) 6; Rutgers (16-12) 5; LSU (19-10) 5; Clemson (16-8) 5; Memphis (20-8) 2; Tennessee (18-9) 1; Georgia Tech (17-9) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

