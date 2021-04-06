FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH Munday, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor
|28-2
|800
|3
|2. Gonzaga (31)
|31-1
|768
|1
|3. Houston
|28-4
|714
|6
|4. Michigan
|23-5
|655
|4
|5. Alabama
|26-7
|623
|5
|6. Arkansas
|25-7
|599
|10
|7. UCLA
|22-10
|590
|NR
|8. Illinois
|24-7
|527
|2
|9. Southern California
|25-8
|467
|23
|10. Florida State
|18-7
|451
|14
|11. Villanova
|18-7
|409
|17
|12. Loyola-Chicago
|26-5
|407
|16
|13. Iowa
|22-9
|404
|8
|14. Creighton
|22-9
|340
|19
|15. Ohio St.
|21-10
|303
|7
|16. Kansas
|21-9
|295
|11
|17. Oregon
|22-7
|280
|25
|18. West Virginia
|19-10
|277
|13
|19. Oklahoma State
|21-9
|250
|12
|20. Oregon State
|20-13
|229
|NR
|21. Texas
|19-8
|151
|9
|22. Texas Tech
|18-11
|148
|21
|23. Colorado
|23-9
|136
|22
|24. Virginia
|18-7
|131
|15
|21. Syracuse
|18-10
|112
|NR
Dropped out: No. 18 San Diego State (23-5); No. 20 Purdue (18-10); No. 24 Virginia Tech (15-7).
Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State (23-5) 63; Oral Roberts (18-11) 57; Purdue (18-10) 54; Oklahoma (16-11) 48; Wisconsin (18-13) 27; Virginia Tech (15-7) 16; Brigham Young (20-7) 12; Drake (26-5) 9; Winthrop (23-2) 8; Florida (15-10) 8; Maryland (17-14) 7; Connecticut (15-8) 6; Rutgers (16-12) 5; LSU (19-10) 5; Clemson (16-8) 5; Memphis (20-8) 2; Tennessee (18-9) 1; Georgia Tech (17-9) 1.
