FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH Munday, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor 28-2 800 3 2. Gonzaga (31) 31-1 768 1 3. Houston 28-4 714 6 4. Michigan 23-5 655 4 5. Alabama 26-7 623 5 6. Arkansas 25-7 599 10 7. UCLA 22-10 590 NR 8. Illinois 24-7 527 2 9. Southern California 25-8 467 23 10. Florida State 18-7 451 14 11. Villanova 18-7 409 17 12. Loyola-Chicago 26-5 407 16 13. Iowa 22-9 404 8 14. Creighton 22-9 340 19 15. Ohio St. 21-10 303 7 16. Kansas 21-9 295 11 17. Oregon 22-7 280 25 18. West Virginia 19-10 277 13 19. Oklahoma State 21-9 250 12 20. Oregon State 20-13 229 NR 21. Texas 19-8 151 9 22. Texas Tech 18-11 148 21 23. Colorado 23-9 136 22 24. Virginia 18-7 131 15 21. Syracuse 18-10 112 NR

Dropped out: No. 18 San Diego State (23-5); No. 20 Purdue (18-10); No. 24 Virginia Tech (15-7).

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State (23-5) 63; Oral Roberts (18-11) 57; Purdue (18-10) 54; Oklahoma (16-11) 48; Wisconsin (18-13) 27; Virginia Tech (15-7) 16; Brigham Young (20-7) 12; Drake (26-5) 9; Winthrop (23-2) 8; Florida (15-10) 8; Maryland (17-14) 7; Connecticut (15-8) 6; Rutgers (16-12) 5; LSU (19-10) 5; Clemson (16-8) 5; Memphis (20-8) 2; Tennessee (18-9) 1; Georgia Tech (17-9) 1.

