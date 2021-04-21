Mark Trakh retires after 2nd run as USC women’s hoops coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Trakh is retiring as Southern California women’s basketball coach after four years at the helm…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Trakh is retiring as Southern California women’s basketball coach after four years at the helm in his second stint with the school.

Trakh turns 66 next month. His overall record of 155-114 is second in program history behind Linda Sharp.

“I can’t imagine a more optimal time for all of us to embrace a fresh start,” he said Wednesday in a statement.

USC finished 11-12 overall and eighth in the Pac-12 with an 8-10 mark this season. Four games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Trakh had a 65-50 record in his second stint with USC. His first tenure from 2005-09 produced a 90-64 mark, including two NCAA Tournament appearances, before he resigned for personal reasons.

He had other head coaching stints at Pepperdine and New Mexico.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn said a national search for a new coach would begin immediately.

