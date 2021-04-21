CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Mark Trakh retires after…

Mark Trakh retires after 2nd run as USC women’s hoops coach

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Trakh is retiring as Southern California women’s basketball coach after four years at the helm in his second stint with the school.

Trakh turns 66 next month. His overall record of 155-114 is second in program history behind Linda Sharp.

“I can’t imagine a more optimal time for all of us to embrace a fresh start,” he said Wednesday in a statement.

USC finished 11-12 overall and eighth in the Pac-12 with an 8-10 mark this season. Four games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Trakh had a 65-50 record in his second stint with USC. His first tenure from 2005-09 produced a 90-64 mark, including two NCAA Tournament appearances, before he resigned for personal reasons.

He had other head coaching stints at Pepperdine and New Mexico.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn said a national search for a new coach would begin immediately.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up