Louisville’s Johnson to enter NBA draft, forego eligibility

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 1:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard David Johnson will enter the NBA draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility after being one of the Cardinals’ most productive players the past two years.

The 6-foot-5 Louisville native averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19 games as a sophomore and was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention. Johnson was the Cardinals’ No. 2 scorer but made a team-high 32 3-pointers on nearly 39% shooting from behind the arc.

He had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Louisville’s 62-59 victory against rival Kentucky in December and shared Most Valuable Player honors with teammate Carlik Jones.

Shoulder surgery sidelined Johnson for nearly four months entering his freshman year, but he averaged 6.3 points over 27 contests and was one of Louisville’s most effective players on both ends of the floor over the second half.

He thanked family, teammates, coaches and the city for their support in a statement on Wednesday. Johnson added that it was his dream to play in the NBA “since I could remember, and now it’s time to take the next step to get there.”

