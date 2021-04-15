CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Livers not returning for extra year with Michigan

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 8:29 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is not returning for an extra year of eligibility.

A team spokesman confirmed Livers’ decision Thursday. At this point, guard Eli Brooks is the only Michigan player who has decided to take advantage of the extra year that the NCAA is allowing because of the coronavirus pandemic — although the school said Jaaron Faulds is still considering whether he will do so.

Michigan loses Livers, guard Mike Smith, guard Chaundee Brown and forward Austin Davis from this year’s team that won the Big Ten title and reached the Elite Eight.

The Wolverines also await NBA draft decisions from sophomore guard Franz Wagner and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Livers missed this year’s NCAA Tournament because of a right foot injury and is recovering from surgery earlier this month.

