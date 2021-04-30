CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Iowa State leading scorer Rasir Bolton transfers to Gonzaga

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 7:14 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rasir Bolton, Iowa State’s leading scorer last season, said Friday he is transferring to Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard said on Twitter that he’s “110% committed” to the Zags.

Bolton averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Cyclones, who finished 2-22 last season.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was fired after last season and was replaced by T.J. Otzelberger.

In announcing his plan to transfer, Bolton tweeted, “On March 11th I stated my continued commitment to CyclONEnation, I later learned that every decision is not ours to make.”

Bolton started 50 of 51 games in two seasons at Iowa State and averaged 15 points, four rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Bolton will have one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer at Gonzaga.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

