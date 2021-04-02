CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » College Basketball » George Washington hires McCombs…

George Washington hires McCombs as women’s basketball coach

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 12:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Caroline McCombs was hired by George Washington as its women’s basketball coach on Friday.

McCombs has been the coach for seven years at Stony Brook on New York’s Long Island. She led the school to the NCAA Tournament this season after winning the America East Conference tourney.

She replaces former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti, who was fired by GW last month after a 9-14 season and just one trip to the NCAAs in five years at the school.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP fairly stable for March, major improvement from 2020

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up