Duke forward Coleman says he’ll transfer after limited role

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 4:20 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman forward Henry Coleman III says he plans to enter his name into the transfer portal.

The school announced Coleman’s decision Tuesday. That came after the 6-foot-7 forward out of Richmond, Virginia, saw a limited role last season by averaging 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5 minutes per game.

Coleman played spot minutes in each of the final 11 games for Duke, which missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. He played double-digit minutes only twice during the season.

Duke’s frontcourt next year will lean on 7-footer Mark Williams, who thrived down the stretch, and 6-9 power forward Paolo Banchero as the nation’s No. 3 ranked recruit according to 247sports.

