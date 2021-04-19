CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Drake promoting Pohlman to head women’s basketball coach

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 12:06 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Allison Pohlman has been promoted to head coach of the Drake women’s basketball team and will take over for Jennie Baranczyk, who was hired by Oklahoma last week.

Drake athletic director Brian Hardin announced Pohlman’s hiring Sunday. Pohlman has been a member of the Drake staff since 2007 and associate head coach since 2014.

“This truly is a dream come true,” Pohlman said. “I’ve always held Drake in the highest regard and every day I am reminded of the prominence of this program as I walk through the Knapp Center and see the tradition displayed on those banners.”

As the Bulldogs’ recruiting coordinator under Baranczyk, Pohlman has assembled teams that have appeared in three straight NCAA Tournaments and won four regular-season Missouri Valley Conference titles and two MVC Tournament championships.

Before joining the Drake staff, the Wellsburg, Iowa, native spent seven seasons on staff at Northern Iowa and served as the Panthers’ associate head coach in 2006-07. Pohlman was a first-team All-MVC pick three times when she played for UNI.

