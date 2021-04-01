CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Creighton center Christian Bishop plans to transfer

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 9:39 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Christian Bishop, who excelled as Creighton’s undersized center the past two years, is planning to transfer.

Bishop announced on Twitter on Wednesday night he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

“After coming to a decision with my family, I believe it’s best for me to join the transfer portal and explore my opportunities to grow as a player and a person,” Bishop wrote. “I would like to thank all of the Bluejay fans for supporting me and giving me a place to call home.”

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Bishop averaged 11 points and 6.4 rebounds as a junior, and his 68.1% shooting ranks No. 2 on the school list for single-season field goal percentage. He started all 62 games the past two seasons.

He averaged 13 points and 10.3 rebounds in the Bluejays’ three NCAA Tournament games and had double-doubles in their wins over UC Santa Barbara and Ohio.

