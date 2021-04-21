CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Colgate hires Ganiyat Adeduntan…

Colgate hires Ganiyat Adeduntan as women’s basketball coach

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate has named Ganiyat Adeduntan its women’s basketball coach.

Adeduntan arrives after three seasons on Jennifer Rizzotti’s staff at George Washington. She helped the Colonials win an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in 2018 and served as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to have been selected,” said Adeduntan, who was not retained when George Washington fired Rizzotti last month. “I am thrilled to work with a community whose values align perfectly with mine. I cannot wait to get started.”

Adeduntan, a 1,000-point scorer at Florida State under coach Sue Semrau, spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Northeastern and was head coach for two seasons (2012-14) at Division III Wheelock College in Boston.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up