CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Cincinnati coach John Brannen…

Cincinnati coach John Brannen on leave amid school inquiry

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati on Saturday put basketball coach John Brannen on paid leave pending an investigation after six Bearcats players decided to transfer last month.

The school announced March 26 that it had launched an investigation amid reports that a rift between Brannen and players had led to the requested transfers. Among the six who entered the transfer portal during a week in March were four members of the 2020 freshman class.

The Bearcats finished 12-11 in Brannen’s second year at Cincinnati after a 20-10 season in 2019-20. He previously coached Northern Kentucky.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up