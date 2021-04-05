CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Central Michigan fires men's…

Central Michigan fires men’s basketball coach Keno Davis

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan has fired men’s basketball coach Keno Davis after nine years at the helm.

CMU announced the move Monday. The Chippewas went 142-143 under Davis and did not make the NCAA Tournament. The team did appear in the NIT in 2015 after winning a Mid-American Conference title.

“I am extremely grateful to Keno for the impact he has made on our student-athletes and the greater CMU community,” athletic director Amy Folan said. “Decisions like this are always difficult. However, after spending the last few months evaluating all aspects of our program, I believe it is necessary and appropriate to make a change in leadership at this time to achieve the goals we have for men’s basketball.”

CMU went 7-16 this season, 3-13 in conference play. The school said DHR International will assist with the search for a new coach.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More federal contracts go to small businesses under Biden’s 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up