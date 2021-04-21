CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Auburn signs ex-College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 4:09 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper has transferred to Auburn.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Wednesday that Jasper has signed an athletics financial aid agreement. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Jasper spent three seasons at College of Charleston and averaged 15.6 points per game last season, shooting 35% from 3-point range. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association player last season. Jasper more than doubled his scoring average from his sophomore season.

