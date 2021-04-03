CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Auburn hires longtime SEC assistant as women’s hoops coach

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 5:49 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired longtime Southeastern Conference assistant Johnnie Harris as its head women’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the hiring on Saturday. Harris has spent a combined 16 years as an assistant at Arkansas, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. She spent last season as the associate head coach at Texas.

She helped guide Texas to an Elite Eight appearance this season under head coach Vic Schaefer. Harris was an assistant under Schaefer at Mississippi State, which made NCAA championship game appearances in 2017 and 2018.

“Her experience helping build national championship-caliber teams is incredible and her ability to recruit elite players is evident by the success of the programs she has worked with,” Greene said.

