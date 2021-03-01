CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Wright scores 19 to…

Wright scores 19 to carry Marist past Quinnipiac 65-52

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Marist to a 65-52 win over Quinnipiac on Monday night.

Raheim Sullivan had 14 points for Marist (12-8, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Herasme added 10 points and six rebounds.

Luis Kortright had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (8-11, 6-9). Savion Lewis also scored 12 points, and Jacob Rigoni had eight rebounds.

The Red Foxes improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Marist defeated Quinnipiac 76-67 last Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Disparate agencies encountering similar lessons, pitfalls in prioritizing AI efforts

Senate confirms Cardona as Biden's education secretary

Austin orders new steps to curb sexual assault while panel studies the problem

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up