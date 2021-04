Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT FORT WORTH REGIONAL At Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center Fort Worth, Texas First Round Friday, March 19 Rice 48,…

All Times EDT FORT WORTH REGIONAL At Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center Fort Worth, Texas First Round Friday, March 19

Rice 48, Arizona St. 36

Fresno St. 78, Missouri 75

Houston (16-7) vs. San Francisco (15-10), 6 p.m.

New Mexico (15-4) vs. Cal Baptist (24-0), 9 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 20

Fresno St. vs. Rice, 6 p.m.

New Mexico-Cal Baptist winner vs. Houston-San Francisco winner, 9 p.m.

Regional Championship Monday, March 22

New Mexico-Cal Baptist_Houston-San Francisco winner vs. Fresno St.-Rice winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Saturday, March 20

Missouri vs. Arizona St., Noon

New Mexico-Cal Baptist loser vs. Houston-San Francisco loser, 3 p.m.

Consolation Championship Monday, March 22

Consolation winners, 5 p.m.

CHARLOTTE REGIONAL At Bojangles’ Coliseum Charlotte, N.C. First Round Friday, March 19

Delaware 77, Fordham 49

Clemson 65, Ohio 60

Florida (11-13) vs. Charlotte (10-10), 5 p.m.

Villanova (15-6) vs. UMass (14-7), 8 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 20

Clemson vs. Delaware, 5 p.m.

Villanova-UMass winner vs. Florida-Charlotte winner, 8 p.m.

Regional Championship Monday, March 22

Villanova-UMass_Florida-Charlotte winner vs. Delaware-Clemson winner, 7 p.m.

Consolation Saturday, March 20

Ohio vs. Fordham, 11 a.m.

Villanova-UMass loser vs. Florida-Charlotte loser, 2 p.m.

Consolation Championship Monday, March 22

Consolation winners, 4 p.m.

MEMPHIS REGIONAL At My Town Movers Fieldhouse Collierville, Tenn. First Round Friday, March 19

Nebraska 72, UT Martin 46

Colorado 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 45

Mississippi (11-11) vs. Samford (14-9), 6 p.m.

Tulane (17-8) vs. Illinois St. (15-7), 9 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 20

Colorado vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Tulane-Illinois St. winner vs. Mississippi-Samford winner, 9 p.m.

Regional Championship Monday, March 22

Tulane-Illinois St._Mississippi-Samford winner vs. Colorado-Nebraska winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Saturday, March 20

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. UT Martin, Noon

Tulane-Illinois St. loser vs. Mississippi-Samford loser, 3 p.m.

Consolation Championship Monday, March 22

Consolation winners, 5 p.m.

ROCKFORD REGIONAL At UW Health Sports Factory Rockford, Ill. First Round Friday, March 19

N. Iowa 70, Dayton 56

Creighton 72, Bowling Green 65

DePaul (14-8) vs. Saint Louis (12-4), 6 p.m.

Drake (16-11) vs. Milwaukee (19-7), 9 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 20

Creighton vs. N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Drake-Milwaukee winner vs. DePaul-Saint Louis winner, 9 p.m.

Regional Championship Monday, March 22

Drake-Milwaukee_DePaul-Saint Louis winner vs. Bowling Green-N. Iowa winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Saturday, March 20

Bowling Green vs. Dayton, Noon

Drake-Milwaukee loser vs. DePaul-Saint Louis loser, 3 p.m.

Consolation Championship Monday, March 22

Consolation winners, 5 p.m.

Semifinals At My Town Movers Fieldhouse Collierville, Tenn. Friday, March 26

Fort Worth Regional winner vs. Charlotte Regional winner, 5 p.m.

Memphis Regional winner vs. Rockford Regional winner, 8 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 28

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

