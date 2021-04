Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT FORT WORTH REGIONAL At Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center Fort Worth, Texas First Round Friday, March 19 Rice 48, Arizona St. 36 Fresno St. 78, Missouri 75 San Francisco 71, Houston 63 Cal Baptist 90, New Mexico 85 Second Round Saturday, March 20 Rice 87, Fresno St. 73 Cal Baptist 90, San Francisco 82 Regional Championship Monday, March 22 Cal Baptist vs. Rice, 8 p.m. Consolation Saturday, March 20 Arizona St. 50, Missouri 39 New Mexico vs. Houston, canceled Consolation Championship Monday, March 22 Arizona St. 50, Houston 48 CHARLOTTE REGIONAL At Bojangles’ Coliseum Charlotte, N.C. First Round Friday, March 19 Delaware 77, Fordham 49 Clemson 65, Ohio 60 Florida 66, Charlotte 65 Villanova 78, UMass 51 Second Round Saturday, March 20 Delaware 87, Clemson 74 Villanova 77, Florida 57 Regional Championship Monday, March 22 Delaware 77, Villanova 70 Consolation Saturday, March 20 Ohio 65, Fordham 81 UMass 81, Charlotte 75 Consolation Championship Monday, March 22 UMass 95, Ohio 71 MEMPHIS REGIONAL At My Town Movers Fieldhouse Collierville, Tenn. First Round Friday, March 19 Nebraska 72, UT Martin 46 Colorado 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 45 Mississippi 64, Samford 45 Tulane 75, Illinois St. 67 Second Round Saturday, March 20 Colorado 75, Nebraska 71 Mississippi 72, Tulane 61 Regional Championship Monday, March 22 Mississippi vs. Colorado, 8 p.m. Consolation Saturday, March 20 UT Martin 58, Louisiana-Lafayette 48 Illinois St. 68, Samford 62 Consolation Championship Monday, March 22 UT Martin 64, Illinois St. 59 ROCKFORD REGIONAL At UW Health Sports Factory Rockford, Ill. First Round Friday, March 19 N. Iowa 70, Dayton 56 Creighton 72, Bowling Green 65 Saint Louis 74, DePaul 72 Milwaukee 84, Drake 46 Second Round Saturday, March 20 N. Iowa 64, Creighton 63 Saint Louis 66, Milwaukee 44 Regional Championship Monday, March 22 Saint Louis vs. N. Iowa, 8 p.m. Consolation Saturday, March 20 Bowling Green 77, Dayton 76 Drake 100, DePaul 91 Consolation Championship Monday, March 22 Drake 78, Bowling Green 68 Semifinals At My Town Movers Fieldhouse Collierville, Tenn. Friday, March 26 Fort Worth Regional winner vs. Charlotte Regional winner, 5 p.m. Memphis Regional winner vs. Rockford Regional winner, 8 p.m. Championship Sunday, March 28 Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

