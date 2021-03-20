Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 19
Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55
Stetson 49, Loyola Chicago 45
Portland 67, Abilene Christian 42
N. Arizona 82, FIU 69
|Saturday, March 20
|Consolation Semifinal
Manhattan 56, Loyola Chicago 51
FIU 78, Abilene Christian 61
|Championship Semifinal
Cleveland St. 64, Stetson 54
Portland 80, N. Arizona 65
|Sunday, March 21
|Seventh Place
Abilene Christian vs. Loyola Chicago, Noon
|Third Place
N. Arizona vs. Stetson, 5 p.m.
|Consolation Final
FIU vs. Manhattan, 2:30 p.m.
|Championship
Portland vs. Cleveland St., 7:30 p.m.
