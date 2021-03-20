CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Women's Basketball Invitational Glance

Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 19

Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55

Stetson 49, Loyola Chicago 45

Portland 67, Abilene Christian 42

N. Arizona 82, FIU 69

Saturday, March 20
Consolation Semifinal

Manhattan 56, Loyola Chicago 51

FIU 78, Abilene Christian 61

Championship Semifinal

Cleveland St. 64, Stetson 54

N. Arizona vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 21
Seventh Place

Abilene Christian vs. Loyola Chicago, Noon

Third Place

N. Arizona_Portland loser vs. Stetson, 5 p.m.

Consolation Final

FIU vs. Manhattan, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

N. Arizona-Portland winner vs. Cleveland St., 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

Army’s top R&D command charts a course for post-pandemic telework

TSP fairly stable for March, major improvement from 2020

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up