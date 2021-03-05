CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wojcik scores 33 to carry Fairfield past Manhattan 85-67

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 9:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Wojcik scored a career-high 33 points with the help of 10-for-10 foul shooting and Fairfield beat Manhattan 85-67 on Friday night.

Wojcik collared seven rebounds in the process. Taj Benning scored 14 points and six rebounds for Fairfield (7-16, 7-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Caleb Green scored 12 points and six assists.

Warren Williams tied a season high with 20 points for the Jaspers (7-12, 6-12). Elijah Buchanan added 13 points and six rebounds. Ant Nelson had 13 points.

The Stags evened the season series against the Jaspers after Manhattan defeated Fairfield 69-59 on Thursday.

