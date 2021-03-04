CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Winthrop tops Longwood 82-61 in Big South tourney

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 11:11 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Charles Falden scored 19 points and Winthrop defeated Longwood 82-61 in the semifinals of the Big South tournament Thursday night.

Kelton Talford had 11 points for top=seeded, defending champion Winthrop (22-1), which advances to face third-seeded Campbell Sunday’s tournament final.

Winthrop earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Winthrop raced out to a 19-3 lead against fifth-seeded Longwood, before the Lancers rallied to within three. The Eagles scored 11 straight to lead by 14 at halftime.

Juan Munoz had 17 points for the Lancers (12-16). DeShaun Wade added 12 points.

