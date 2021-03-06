CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wilson scores 25 to carry S. Dakota St. past Omaha 84-71

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 10:54 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 25 points as South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 84-71 in the Summit League Conference tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Baylor Scheierman had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for South Dakota State (16-6). Matt Dentlinger added 14 points. Alex Arians had six rebounds.

South Dakota State posted a season-high 22 assists.

Ayo Akinwole had 26 points for the Mavericks (5-20). Jadin Booth added 13 points. Kyle Luedtke had 10 points.

