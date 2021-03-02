CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Williams leads Memphis over…

Williams leads Memphis over South Florida 73-52

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Boogie Ellis had 18 points, DeAndre Williams scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds, and Memphis beat South Florida 73-52 on Tuesday night.

Lester Quinones added 12 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (15-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game.

Xavier Castaneda had 17 points for the Bulls (8-11, 4-9).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulls for the season. Memphis defeated South Florida 58-57 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up