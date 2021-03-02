CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Williams carries Oakland over Youngstown State 87-83 in OT

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 10:25 PM

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Rashad Williams scored 22 points as Oakland narrowly defeated Youngstown State 87-83 in overtime on Tuesday night in the Horizon League tournament.

Oakland (11-17), a No. 3 seed, will face fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky on Monday in the semifinals.

Jalen Moore added 20 points and 11 assists for Oakland. Daniel Oladapo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Micah Parrish added 12 points.

Garrett Covington scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Penguins (15-12). Darius Quisenberry added 18 points and six assists. Naz Bohannon had a triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

