CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Whitfield lifts Campbell over…

Whitfield lifts Campbell over Gardner-Webb in Big South

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 18 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 63-57 in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Monday night.

Campbell (16-9), a No. 3 seed, will play No. 2 Radford on Thursday.

Joshua Lusane had 11 points and nine rebounds for Campbell.

Jordan Sears scored a season-high 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-15). D’Maurian Williams added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate confirms Cardona as Biden's education secretary

Vice Adm. Norton was ‘right leader at right time’ for DISA

Disparate agencies encountering similar lessons, pitfalls in prioritizing AI efforts

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up