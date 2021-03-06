CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » White lifts Texas A&M-CC…

White lifts Texas A&M-CC over Houston Baptist 94-70

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen White scored 16 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi easily beat Houston Baptist 94-70 on Saturday.

Nolan Bertain and Myles Smith added 15 points each for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-19, 2-13 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Smith also had eight rebounds and Simeon Fryer had 11 points

Pedro Castro had 17 points for the Huskies (5-18, 4-11). Za-Ontay Boothman added 14 points and Brycen Long had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force training says airmen have a responsibility to report illegal extremist behavior

State Dept adds 1,200 to Foreign Service ranks under Democrats’ $12B budget plan

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up