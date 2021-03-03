CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Whaley leads UConn past Seton Hall 69-58

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 8:45 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Whaley had 17 points and 10 rebounds as UConn defeated Seton Hall 69-58 on Wednesday night.

Adama Sanogo and James Bouknight added 16 points each for the Huskies. Sanogo also had nine rebounds, while Bouknight posted six rebounds.

R.J. Cole had 14 points for UConn (13-6, 10-6 Big East Conference).

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (13-11, 10-8). Jared Rhoden added 16 points. Ike Obiagu had three blocks.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Pirates. Seton Hall defeated UConn 80-73 on Feb. 6.

