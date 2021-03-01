CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Watson leads Dayton over…

Watson leads Dayton over Saint Bonaventure 55-52

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Ibi Watson registered 14 points as Dayton edged past Saint Bonaventure 55-52 on Monday.

The Bonnies missed two shots after a Dayton free throw with 1:05 to play and got a final opportunity after the Flyers 13-8, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference)had a shot clock violation with 10 seconds to play.

Jalen Adaway had 17 points for the Bonnies (13-4, 11-4). Osun Osunniyi added 10 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks. Kyle Lofton had six assists.

Jaren Holmes, whose 15 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Bonnies, failed to make a shot (0 of 7) and didn’t score.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

USPS, GSA expand ‘government storefront’ concept with PIV card pilot

Disparate agencies encountering similar lessons, pitfalls in prioritizing AI efforts

Vice Adm. Norton was ‘right leader at right time’ for DISA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up