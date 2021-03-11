CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Aspirin aids COVID-19 outcomes | Georgetown unveils graduation plans | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ware scores 35 to lift Morgan St. past Florida A&M 77-75

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 9:18 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 35 points as Morgan State edged past Florida A&M 77-75 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Malik Miller had seven rebounds for Morgan State (13-7), which advanced to face Coppin State in the semifinals on Friday. Troy Baxter added three blocks. Lagio Grantsaan had nine rebounds.

Jalen Speer had 18 points for the Rattlers (8-12). MJ Randolph added 17 points and eight assists. Bryce Moragne had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

