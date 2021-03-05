Ware scores 29 to lift Morgan St. past Delaware St. 92-67

De’Torrion Ware had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Morgan State routed Delaware State 92-67 on Friday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Morgan State routed Delaware State 92-67 on Friday.

Troy Baxter had 18 points and eight rebounds for Morgan State (12-6, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Malik Miller added 13 points.

Dominik Fragala had 25 points for the Hornets (2-16, 0-11), whose losing streak reached four games. John Stansbury added 11 points, and Pinky Wiley had 10 points, six rebounds and six steals.

The Bears are undefeated in three games against the Hornets this season. Most recently, Morgan State defeated Delaware State 74-69 on Feb. 6.

