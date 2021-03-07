CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Walton, Winter lead Drexel past Charleston in CAA quarters

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 11:40 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Zach Walton scored 17 points and Camryn Winter 16 and Drexel beat Charleston 80-75 on Sunday night to advance to the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Dragons (10-7) face Northeastern on Monday.

Walton finished 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. T.J. Bickerstaff scored 14 points and James Butler 12.

The Cougars (9-10) fought their way back from a 41-29 halftime deficit and trailed 77-72 on Zep Jasper’s layup with 50 seconds left but couldn’t get closer.

Jasper finished with 27 points and Payton Willis 22.

