Wallace scores 20 to lead UTSA past Charlotte 72-62 in CUSA

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 9:18 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Keaton Wallace had 20 points as UTSA got past Charlotte 72-62 in the Conference USA Conference tournament second round on Wednesday.

Jhivvan Jackson had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the West’s fourth-seed UTSA (15-10), which advances to play Western Kentucky, the East’s top seed, in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Jacob Germany added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Shepherd tied a season high with 20 points for the 49ers (9-16), who were the five-seed from the East. Jahmir Young added 19 points. Jhery Matos had 1 point and 10 rebounds.

