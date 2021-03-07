CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Walker's 19 leads Northeastern…

Walker’s 19 leads Northeastern past William & Mary in CAA

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 19 points and Chris Doherty grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and Northeastern beat William & Mary 63-47 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.

The Huskies (10-8) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and on Monday will play the winner of Sunday night’s game between third-seeded Charleston and No. 6 Drexel.

The seventh-seeded Tribe (7-10) led 28-25 at halftime. Their upset bid came to a screeching end when the Huskies took control going on a 19-4 run in the first seven minutes after the break.

Coleman Stucke and Jahmyl Telfort each scored 13 for Northeastern.

Luke Loewe scored 18 points for William & Mary and Quinn Blair 11.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up