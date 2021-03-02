CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Wagner tops Merrimack 74-67

Wagner tops Merrimack 74-67

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 9:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Martinez and Alex Morales scored 21 points apiece as Wagner topped Merrimack 74-67 on Tuesday night.

The 21 points tied a career high for Martinez, who added six rebounds. Morales also had six rebounds.

Elijah Ford had 14 points for Wagner (12-6, 12-5 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. Wagner scored 46 first-half points, a season high for the home team, while the 43 first-half points for Merrimack were the best of the season for the visiting team.

Mykel Derring had 14 points for the Warriors (9-8, 9-8). Jordan Minor added 13 points and Mikey Watkins had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up