CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Vazquez nets 21 to…

Vazquez nets 21 to lift Montana over Idaho 69-64 in Big Sky

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 8:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Josh Vazquez had a career-high 21 points as sixth-seeded Montana narrowly beat 11th-seed Idaho 69-64 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney on Wednesday.

Brandon Whitney had 13 points for Montana (14-12), which will play third-seeded Weber State in the quarterfinals. Robby Beasley III added 12 points. Vazques hit five 3-pointers.

Scott Blakney had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Vandals (1-21). Chance Garvin added 12 points. DeAndre Robinson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

After a decade-long hiatus, earmarks appear to be headed back to the Congressional appropriations process

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up