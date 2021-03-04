UTA meets Troy in Sun Belt tourney

No. 6 seed Troy (10-16, 4-12) vs. No. 3 seed Texas-Arlington (13-12, 9-8) Sun Belt Conference Tourney First Round, Pensacola…

Sun Belt Conference Tourney First Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy is set to face Texas-Arlington in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament. Texas-Arlington beat Arkansas State by eight points in its most recent game, while Troy fell 76-71 to Coastal Carolina in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas-Arlington’s Shahada Wells, David Azore and Sam Griffin have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. Wells has accounted for 33 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Troy is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 10-7 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas-Arlington is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 8-12 when fewer than five Mavericks players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season and just 9.6 times per game over their last five games.

