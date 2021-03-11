UMass Lowell, Hartford meet in America East finals

No. 6 seed UMass Lowell (11-11, 10-8) vs. No. 4 seed Hartford (14-8, 11-6) America East Conference Tourney Championship, Chase…

No. 6 seed UMass Lowell (11-11, 10-8) vs. No. 4 seed Hartford (14-8, 11-6)

America East Conference Tourney Championship, Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell and Hartford are set to do battle in the Championship of the America East tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 10, when the Hawks outshot UMass Lowell 48.1 percent to 41.7 percent and made 14 more free throws en route to a 17-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Hartford’s Austin Williams has averaged 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Traci Carter has put up 11.5 points and 2.5 steals. For the River Hawks, Obadiah Noel has averaged 20.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while Connor Withers has put up 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds.NOEL IS A FORCE: Noel has connected on 34.1 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UMass Lowell is 8-0 when it puts up 73 or more points and 3-11 when falling short of 73. Hartford is 9-0 when it scores at least 70 points and 5-8 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Hartford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford has made 7.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among America East teams. The Hawks have averaged nine 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.