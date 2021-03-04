UCSB looks to extend streak vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (3-17, 1-13) vs. UC Santa Barbara (17-4, 13-3) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Poly (3-17, 1-13) vs. UC Santa Barbara (17-4, 13-3)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal Poly. In its last six wins against the Mustangs, UC Santa Barbara has won by an average of 14 points. Cal Poly’s last win in the series came on Jan. 4, 2018, an 80-79 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow, Miles Norris, Devearl Ramsey and Robinson Idehen have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 82 percent of all Gauchos points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last five games. McLaughlin has accounted for 25 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-17 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: UC Santa Barbara is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Gauchos are 3-4 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Santa Barbara defense has allowed only 62.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Gauchos 21st among Division I teams. The Cal Poly offense has averaged 61.3 points through 20 games (ranked 321st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.