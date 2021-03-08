CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » UConn's Whaley, St. John’s…

UConn’s Whaley, St. John’s Alexander share Big East D-award

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 11:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Connecticut forward Isaiah Whaley and St. John’s point guard Posh Alexander have been named co-winners of the Big East Conference’s defensive player of the year award.

The league also announced Monday that the most improved player award was shared by St. John’s guard-forward Julian Champagnie and Xavier forward Zach Freemantle.

Tyler Polley of UConn was the winner of the league’s sixth man award and Mitch Ballock of Creighton received the conference’s sportsmanship award.

The league’s head coaches selected the awards. They were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The Big East will announce its player, coach, freshman and scholar-athlete of the year awards Wednesday, the opening day of the tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Whaley was second in the conference in blocked shots with 2.7 per game and added an average of 6.0 rebounds. The Huskies’ defense led the league, allowing an average of 65.2 points.

Alexander led the Big East in steals, averaging 2.6, which ranks eighth nationally. St. John’s led the league in forcing turnovers (16.5).

Champagnie went from averaging 9.9 points last season to leading to the league with a 19.5-point average. Freemantle went from averaging 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds to averaging 16.3 points and a league-leading 9.0 rebounds.

Polley, a 6-foot-9 senior forward from Miramar, Florida, has averaged 7.6 points, while coming off the bench.

Ballock has started a league-record 74 regular-season league games over the past four years. He is the only player in Creighton history to have more than 300 3-pointers and more than 300 assists.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up