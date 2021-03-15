CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » UConn women's basketball coach…

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up