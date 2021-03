UConn, Maryland meet in First Round

Maryland and UConn will take the floor in a NCAA first round matchup.

No. 10 seed Maryland (16-13) vs. No. 7 seed UConn (15-7)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland and UConn will take the floor in a NCAA first round matchup. UConn lost 59-56 to Creighton in its most recent game, while Maryland fell 79-66 against Michigan in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: R.J. Cole is averaging 13.9 points and 4.7 assists to lead the charge for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 10.2 points and seven rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been led by Aaron Wiggins, who is averaging 14 points and 5.9 rebounds.ACCURATE AARON: Wiggins has connected on 32.9 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 16-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Terrapins. UConn has 52 assists on 88 field goals (59.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: UConn has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent this year. That figure is ranked eighth in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Maryland stands at just 20.7 percent (ranked 333rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.