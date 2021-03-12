UConn, Creighton meet in Big East semis

UConn (15-6, 12-6) vs. Creighton (19-7, 15-6) Big East Conference Tourney Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York; Friday, 9 p.m.…

UConn (15-6, 12-6) vs. Creighton (19-7, 15-6)

Big East Conference Tourney Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton is set to face UConn with a spot in the Big East championship game up for grabs. In the regular season, Creighton won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Jan. 23, when the Bluejays shot 51.1 percent from the field while limiting UConn to just 36.5 percent on the way to a 74-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Creighton’s Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Bluejays scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH COLE: R.J. Cole has connected on 40 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Creighton has 58 assists on 92 field goals (63 percent) over its previous three games while UConn has assists on 50 of 94 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.7 percent, ranking the Huskies fifth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Creighton sits at just 24.2 percent (ranked 274th).

