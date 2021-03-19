UCLA meets BYU in First Round

No. 11 seed UCLA (18-9) vs. No. 6 seed Brigham Young (20-6) NCAA Tournament First Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday,…

No. 11 seed UCLA (18-9) vs. No. 6 seed Brigham Young (20-6)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA is set to face off against Brigham Young in a NCAA first round matchup. UCLA won 86-80 in overtime against Michigan State on Thursday, while Brigham Young is coming off of an 88-78 loss to Gonzaga on March 9.

SAVVY SENIORS: Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAIME: Jaime Jaquez Jr. has connected on 39.7 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bruins. Brigham Young has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while UCLA has assists on 33 of 84 field goals (39.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young is ranked second among WCC teams with an average of 78.7 points per game.

