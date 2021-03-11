CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » UC Santa Barbara beats…

UC Santa Barbara beats LBSU 95-87 in Big West tourney

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis had a career-high 24 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Long Beach State 95-87 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Thursday.

JaQuori McLaughlin added 22 points and Amadou Sow chipped in 20 for UC Santa Barbara (20-4). Ajare Sanni had 11 points. Pierre-Louis shot 9 for 10 from the floor. Sow also had nine rebounds.

Long Beach State totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Colin Slater tied a career high with 20 points for the Beach (6-12). Jadon Jones added 18 points. Chance Hunter had 16 points, and Isaiah Washington had 13 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army revamps fitness exam, kicks out leg tuck requirement

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Lawmakers alarmed by high COVID-19 vaccine refusal rate at BOP workforce

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up