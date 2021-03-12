CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » UC Riverside beats Hawaii…

UC Riverside beats Hawaii 62-52 in Big West Tournament

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dominick Pickett registered 14 points and six steals as UC Riverside got past Hawaii 62-52 in the Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Third-seeded Riverside plays No. 2 seed UC Irvine in the semifinals Friday.

Jock Perry added 13 points for the Highlanders (14-7). Zyon Pullin added 10 points.

Hawaii totaled 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Junior Madut had 12 points for the No. 6 seed Rainbow Warriors (11-10). Mate Colina added 10 points. Casdon Jardine had eight rebounds.

Justin Webster, the Rainbow Warriors’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

Register now: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

What did NAPA recommend for OPM? And are they correct?

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up