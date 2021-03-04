UC Irvine, Long Beach St. meet in conference play

UC Irvine (14-8, 11-4) vs. Long Beach State (5-9, 4-6) The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine (14-8, 11-4) vs. Long Beach State (5-9, 4-6)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes meet as UC Irvine battles Long Beach State. Each team last played on Saturday. UC Irvine got past UC San Diego by 11 at home, while Long Beach State fell to Hawaii on the road, 79-76.

TEAM LEADERS: Long Beach State’s Isaiah Washington has averaged 14.9 points and 4.5 assists while Michael Carter III has put up 15 points. For the Anteaters, Collin Welp has averaged 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while Brad Greene has put up 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 36.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Anteaters have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Beach. Long Beach State has an assist on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) over its previous three games while UC Irvine has assists on 43 of 89 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent, ranking the Anteaters 21st nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Long Beach State stands at just 21.4 percent (ranked 326th).

